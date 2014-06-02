Info Opportunity vs. Info Chaos

John Mancini, president of AIIM, discusses his new e-book Information Opportunity vs. Information Chaos. Organizations today are drowning in a sea of content and information. And despite the rapid rate of technological innovation, most companies struggle to capture opportunity amidst the chaos. John explores 34 actions companies should take now to reduce the complexity of enterprise content management systems, improve information governance, and transform content-intensive business processes. AIIM is the leading global association of information professionals focused on ECM and information governance.
