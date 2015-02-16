Information Opportunity

by kevinadmin on February 16, 2015

John Mancini discusses “Information Opportunity,” the upcoming AIIM15 conference, and the market disrupters influencing the field of Enterprise Content Management. New research in ECM, Case Management, Mobile Capture and more.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 24:14 — 22.2MB)

Check out these books and links from the show

 
Information Chaos vs. Information Opportunity Ebook from John Mancini/AIIM

Are You Ready For Digital Disruption? Ebook from AIIM

AIIM15 Conference

