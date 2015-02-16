Information Opportunity

John Mancini discusses “Information Opportunity,” the upcoming AIIM15 conference, and the market disrupters influencing the field of Enterprise Content Management. New research in ECM, Case Management, Mobile Capture and more.

Click here to visit our sponsors

Check out these books and links from the show



Information Chaos vs. Information Opportunity Ebook from John Mancini/AIIM

Are You Ready For Digital Disruption? Ebook from AIIM

AIIM15 Conference

Subscribe to the podcast for free!