The Gamification Revolution

The video game industry is on fire. The industry is making millions everyday. How can you use the concept of “Gamification” to better engage customers and boost the bottom line? Author Gabe Zichermann discusses his book The Gamification Revolution and how to leverage game mechanics to crush the competition. The concept of “Gamification” is the use of game thinking and game mechanics in a non-game context to engage users and customers. While some might think that Gamification is simply another fad, the statistics indicate that there is indeed a revolution going on. Gartner predicts that by 2015, 70% of worlds largest enterprises will be using Gamification and that US companies will be spending 3 billion per year on Gamifcation technologies and services before the end of the decade.

