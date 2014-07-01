Open Data with Joel Gurin

Joel Gurin, senior adviser at the NYU Governance Lab, discusses his new book Open Data Now. The Open Data Movement was originally fueled by the idea that governments should make the data they collect available to taxpayers who paid to collect it. President Obama last year signed the Open Data Executive Order making this public information available to the public. Joel talks about the wealth of untapped data buried in these public datasets, and how the entrepreneurs and companies are tapping into new business opportunities using Open Data.

