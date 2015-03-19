Future Smart

Futurist/Author Dr. James Canton discusses “Future Smart” and the life changing trends that are shaping our world. James is recongized by CNN, Forbes and The Economist as one of the world’s leading futurists. Also, Jonathan McGrew gives an on-the-spot report from the AIIM15 conference in San Diego. New trends in ECM, innovation and technology.

Reporter Jonathan McGrew

Dr. James Canton

